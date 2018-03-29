Johann CrügerBorn 9 April 1598. Died 23 February 1662
Johann Crüger
1598-04-09
Johann Crüger Biography (Wikipedia)
Johann Crüger (9 April 1598 – 23 February 1662) was a German composer of well-known hymns. He was also the editor of the most widely used Lutheran hymnal of the 17th century, Praxis pietatis melica.
Johann Crüger Tracks
St John Passion - liturgical reconstruction Part 2
Johann Sebastian Bach
Johann Sebastian Bach
St John Passion - liturgical reconstruction Part 2
Last played on
Nun Danket Alle Gott - Chorale
Johann Crüger
Nun Danket Alle Gott - Chorale
Nun Danket Alle Gott - Chorale
Last played on
Nun danket alle Gott
Johann Crüger
Nun danket alle Gott
Nun danket alle Gott
Last played on
Ein feste Burg ist unser Gotte
Johann Crüger
Ein feste Burg ist unser Gotte
Ein feste Burg ist unser Gotte
Ensemble
Last played on
Now Thank We All Our God
Johann Crüger
Now Thank We All Our God
Now Thank We All Our God
Last played on
Now Thank We All Our God
Johann Crüger
Now Thank We All Our God
Now Thank We All Our God
Last played on
Now Thank We All Our God
Johann Crüger
Now Thank We All Our God
Now Thank We All Our God
Last played on
Now Thank We All our God
Johann Crüger
Now Thank We All our God
Now Thank We All our God
Performer
Last played on
Now Thank We All Our God
Johann Crüger
Now Thank We All Our God
Now Thank We All Our God
Last played on
Johann Crüger Links
