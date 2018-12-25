Emma Pollock
Emma Pollock Biography (Wikipedia)
Emma Pollock is a Scottish singer-songwriter, musician, and a founding member of the bands The Delgados, The Burns Unit and The Fruit Tree Foundation.
Emma Pollock Tracks
I Won't Follow Him To The Grave
Distant Voices
I Won't Follow Him To The Grave
I Won't Follow Him To The Grave
Last played on
Parks And Recreation
Emma Pollock
Parks And Recreation
Parks And Recreation
Last played on
Clemency (6Music Session, 26th Nov 2012)
Emma Pollock
Clemency (6Music Session, 26th Nov 2012)
Intermission (6Music Session, 26th Nov 2012)
Emma Pollock
Intermission (6Music Session, 26th Nov 2012)
Don't Make Me Wait (6Music Session, 26th Nov 2012)
Emma Pollock
Don't Make Me Wait (6Music Session, 26th Nov 2012)
Dark Skies (6Music Session, 26th Nov 2012)
Emma Pollock
Dark Skies (6Music Session, 26th Nov 2012)
Cannot Keep A Secret
Emma Pollock
Cannot Keep A Secret
Cannot Keep A Secret
Last played on
Parks & Recreation (The Quay Sessons, 28th Jan 2018)
Emma Pollock
Parks & Recreation (The Quay Sessons, 28th Jan 2018)
Dark Skies (6 Music Session, 28 Jun 2016)
Emma Pollock
Dark Skies (6 Music Session, 28 Jun 2016)
Acid Test
Emma Pollock
Acid Test
Acid Test
Last played on
Red Orange Green
Emma Pollock
Red Orange Green
Red Orange Green
The Child In Me
Emma Pollock
The Child In Me
The Child In Me
Dark Skies
Emma Pollock
Dark Skies
Dark Skies
Don't Make Me Wait
Emma Pollock
Don't Make Me Wait
Don't Make Me Wait
Last played on
The Optimist
Emma Pollock
The Optimist
The Optimist
Last played on
Limbs
Emma Pollock
Limbs
Limbs
Last played on
If Silence Means That Much To You - 6Music Session, 7 Sep 2007
Emma Pollock
If Silence Means That Much To You - 6Music Session, 7 Sep 2007
Paper And Glue - 6Music Session, 7 Sep 2007
Emma Pollock
Paper And Glue - 6Music Session, 7 Sep 2007
Paper And Glue - 6Music Session, 7 Sep 2007
Last played on
Monster In The Pack
Emma Pollock
Monster In The Pack
Monster In The Pack
Last played on
Intermission (6 Music Session, 14 September 2016)
Emma Pollock
Intermission (6 Music Session, 14 September 2016)
Clemency (6 Music Session, 14 September 2016)
Emma Pollock
Clemency (6 Music Session, 14 September 2016)
Clemency (6 Music Festival 2017)
Emma Pollock
Clemency (6 Music Festival 2017)
Clemency (6 Music Festival 2017)
Last played on
Old Ghosts (6 Music Festival 2017)
Emma Pollock
Old Ghosts (6 Music Festival 2017)
Old Ghosts (6 Music Festival 2017)
Last played on
Parks & Recreation (6 Music Festival 2017)
Emma Pollock
Parks & Recreation (6 Music Festival 2017)
Parks & Recreation (6 Music Festival 2017)
Last played on
Confessions (6 Music Festival 2017)
Emma Pollock
Confessions (6 Music Festival 2017)
Confessions (6 Music Festival 2017)
Last played on
