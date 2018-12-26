The WaitressesFormed 1978. Disbanded 1984
1978
The Waitresses were a post-punk band from Akron, Ohio, known for their singles "I Know What Boys Like" and "Christmas Wrapping". They released two albums, Wasn't Tomorrow Wonderful and Bruiseology, and two EPs, I Could Rule the World If I Could Only Get the Parts and Make the Weather.
The group was led by guitarist/songwriter Chris Butler with lead vocals performed by Patty Donahue.
