Flux of Pink IndiansEnglish punk rock band. Formed 1980. Disbanded 1986
Flux of Pink Indians
1980
Flux of Pink Indians Biography (Wikipedia)
Flux of Pink Indians were an English punk rock band from Bishop's Stortford, Hertfordshire, active between 1980 and 1986.
Flux of Pink Indians Tracks
Progress
The Value Of Nothing
Take Heed
The Fun is Over
Sick Butchers
Sick Butchers
