GIRLI
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05cmbn5.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8acbb188-0f8a-47fc-a284-d00bee93e482
GIRLI Biography (Wikipedia)
Milly Toomey (born 6 December 1997), better known by the stage name Girli (stylised as GIRLI), is an English singer, songwriter and rapper based in London.
She has released a number of singles and EPs, that The Guardian described as veering "between PC Music, bubblegum pop, punk and rap, each one treading a line between catchy and deliberately discomforting."
GIRLI Tracks
Day Month Second
GIRLI
Day Month Second
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cmcbm.jpglink
Day Month Second
Last played on
Young
GIRLI
Young
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cmcbm.jpglink
Young
Last played on
Hot Mess
GIRLI
Hot Mess
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cmcfd.jpglink
Hot Mess
Last played on
Feel Ok (feat. Lethal Bizzle)
GIRLI
Feel Ok (feat. Lethal Bizzle)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cmcbm.jpglink
Feel Ok (feat. Lethal Bizzle)
Last played on
Not That Girl
GIRLI
Not That Girl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cmcbm.jpglink
Not That Girl
Last played on
Girl I Met On The Internet
GIRLI
Girl I Met On The Internet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Girl I Met On The Internet
Performer
Last played on
Breaking My Phone (GIRLI Mix) (feat. GIRLI)
Oscar
Breaking My Phone (GIRLI Mix) (feat. GIRLI)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y4v1r.jpglink
Breaking My Phone (GIRLI Mix) (feat. GIRLI)
Last played on
