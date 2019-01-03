Desmond DekkerBorn 16 July 1941. Died 25 May 2006
Desmond Dekker
1941-07-16
Desmond Dekker Biography (Wikipedia)
Desmond Dekker (16 July 1941 – 25 May 2006) was a Jamaican ska, rocksteady and reggae singer-songwriter and musician. Together with his backing group the Aces (consisting of Wilson James and Easton Barrington Howard), he had one of the earliest international reggae hits with "Israelites" (1968). Other hits include "007 (Shanty Town)" (1967), "It Miek" (1969) and "You Can Get It If You Really Want" (1970).
Desmond Dekker Tracks
Israelites
Desmond Dekker
Israelites
Israelites
Sing A Little Song
Desmond Dekker
Sing A Little Song
Sing A Little Song
007 Shanty Town
Desmond Dekker
007 Shanty Town
007 Shanty Town
Israelites
Desmond Dekker
Israelites
Israelites
You Can Get It If You Really Want
Desmond Dekker
You Can Get It If You Really Want
You Can Get It If You Really Want
Perseverance
Desmond Dekker
Perseverance
Perseverance
Fu Manchu
Desmond Dekker
Fu Manchu
Fu Manchu
It Mek
Desmond Dekker
It Mek
It Mek
