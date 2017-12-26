William James McAuley III (born July 18, 1975), best known by his performing name, Bleu, is an American gold and platinum award-winning singer, songwriter, record producer, and musician. He has written and produced songs for artists like Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, John Oates, Michelle Branch, Hey Violet, Big Freedia, and the Jonas Brothers, and has won multiple Independent Music Awards for his work with Air Traffic Controller.

In addition to his solo act, for which he was signed to Columbia Records, McAuley has been in a number of bands over the years, including a duo with Alexz Johnson called Johnson & McAuley, Electric Light Orchestra-style power pop band L.E.O., and a Mutt Lange homage super-group called LoudLion with Taylor Locke of Rooney and Allison Robertson of The Donnas.

McAuley's songs have been featured on soundtracks like Spider-Man and The Hills Have Eyes 2. In 2014, he wrote and produced all the soundtrack songs for Tinker Bell and the Legend of the Neverbeast, one of which is a duet featuring himself and KT Tunstall on vocals.