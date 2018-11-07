Asher Fisch (born May 19, 1958, Jerusalem, Israel) is an Israeli conductor.

Fisch began his career as an assistant of Daniel Barenboim and an associate conductor of the Berlin State Opera. He made his United States debut in 1995, conducting Der Fliegende Holländer at the Los Angeles Opera. He was chief conductor of the Vienna Volksoper from 1995 to 2000. He served as music director of Israeli Opera from 1998 to 2008. Seattle Opera named him its principal guest conductor in October 2007.

Fisch first guest-conducted the West Australian Symphony Orchestra (WASO) in 1999. In May 2012, WASO announced the appointment of Fisch as its next principal conductor, effective 1 January 2014, with an initial contract of 3 years. In September 2015, the WASO announced the extension of Fisch's contract until the end of 2019. With the WASO, Fisch has recorded the symphonies of Brahms.