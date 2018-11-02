C. J. Bolland (born Christian Jay Bolland, 18 June 1971, Stockton-on-Tees, England) is a Belgian electronic music producer and remixer with British roots.

Born in Stockton-on-Tees, County Durham, Bolland's family moved to Antwerp in Flanders, Belgium when he was three years old. As a teenager, he was strongly influenced by the Belgian underground scene of new wave, electro and EBM embodied by artists such as Front 242, Neon Judgement and The Klinik.