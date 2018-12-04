Feral FivePost-punk electro dance duo, London / Kent, UK. Formed 2012
Feral Five
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04b1mjf.jpg
2012
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8ab85226-c24c-4da0-8e16-091950c8d0ee
Feral Five Tracks
Sort by
Pet Show
Feral Five
Pet Show
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b1mjf.jpglink
Pet Show
Last played on
Kiss (feat. Feral Five)
Equinox
Kiss (feat. Feral Five)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b1mjf.jpglink
Kiss (feat. Feral Five)
Last played on
ManCatDollMachine
Feral Five
ManCatDollMachine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b1mjf.jpglink
ManCatDollMachine
Last played on
Void
Feral Five
Void
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b1mjf.jpglink
Void
Last played on
Neurotrash
Feral Five
Neurotrash
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b1mjf.jpglink
Neurotrash
Last played on
Angel Road
Feral Five
Angel Road
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b1mjf.jpglink
Angel Road
Last played on
3D
Feral Five
3D
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b1mjf.jpglink
3D
Last played on
Playlists featuring Feral Five
Upcoming Events
6
Apr
2019
Feral Five, Blood Red Shoes, The Lovely Eggs, MOSES, Nova Twins, Sisteray, Bang Bang Romeo, Chorusgirl, Pink Cigar, Berries, Smiley and The Underclass, FIGHTMILK, Weekend Recovery, Bugeye, The Weird Things, Kath and the Kicks, Drusila, Useless Cities and Couples (UK)
Urban Xchange Marco Polo House, London, UK
Feral Five Links
Back to artist