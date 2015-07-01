DesaparecidosAmerican post hardcore band. Formed 2001
Desaparecidos
2001
Desaparecidos Biography (Wikipedia)
Desaparecidos is an American rock band from Omaha, Nebraska. It is a project headed by singer/guitarist Conor Oberst, the frontman of the indie folk band Bright Eyes.
Desaparecidos Tracks
City On The Hill
Desaparecidos
City On The Hill
City On The Hill
Last played on
Search The Searches
Desaparecidos
Search The Searches
Search The Searches
Last played on
Golden Parachutes
Desaparecidos
Golden Parachutes
Golden Parachutes
Last played on
Backsell
Desaparecidos
Backsell
Backsell
Last played on
