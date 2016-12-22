Daniel Schuhmacher (born 19 April 1987) is a German singer and songwriter. In 2009, he rose to fame after winning the sixth season of Deutschland sucht den Superstar, the German edition of Pop Idol. His debut album The Album was released later in the same year and topped the German and Austrian Albums Charts, going gold. It spawned the hit single "Anything but Love", his coronation song, which became a number-one hit Austria, Germany, and Switzerland and was also certified gold.