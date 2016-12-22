Daniel SchuhmacherBorn 19 April 1987
Daniel Schuhmacher
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1987-04-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8ab1b719-fa4a-4d7e-bb12-33a6c7f9b6f0
Daniel Schuhmacher Biography (Wikipedia)
Daniel Schuhmacher (born 19 April 1987) is a German singer and songwriter. In 2009, he rose to fame after winning the sixth season of Deutschland sucht den Superstar, the German edition of Pop Idol. His debut album The Album was released later in the same year and topped the German and Austrian Albums Charts, going gold. It spawned the hit single "Anything but Love", his coronation song, which became a number-one hit Austria, Germany, and Switzerland and was also certified gold.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Daniel Schuhmacher Tracks
Sort by
Honestly (Acoustic Version)
Daniel Schuhmacher
Honestly (Acoustic Version)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04mb4z4.jpglink
Daniel Schuhmacher Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist