The Feminine ComplexFormed 1966. Disbanded 1969
The Feminine Complex
1966
The Feminine Complex Biography (Wikipedia)
The Feminine Complex were an all-female American garage rock band in the 1960s. The band formed while the girls were attending Maplewood High School in Nashville, Tennessee. They released only one album, Livin' Love, in 1969. The album has been reissued twice and has since developed a minor cult following.
The Feminine Complex Tracks
Hide And Seek
The Feminine Complex
Hide And Seek
Hide And Seek
Hold My Hand
The Feminine Complex
Hold My Hand
Hold My Hand
Love Love Love
The Feminine Complex
Love Love Love
Love Love Love
