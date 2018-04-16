Stephen BarlowBritish conductor
Stephen Barlow
Stephen William Barlow (born 30 June 1954) is an English conductor, principally of opera. He was appointed Artistic Director of the Buxton Festival in 2012.
Barlow was a chorister at Canterbury Cathedral before studying at King's School, Canterbury, then moving to Trinity College, Cambridge, where he was an Organ Scholar. In 1986 he married the actress Joanna Lumley, with whom he lives in London.
He composed the opera King, the story of Thomas Becket and Henry II of England, which had its World Premiere in Canterbury Cathedral in April 2006.
Chanson D'Automne Rt.5.27 For Voice And Piano [words: Verlaine]
Frederick Delius
Chanson D'Automne Rt.5.27 For Voice And Piano [words: Verlaine]
Chanson D'Automne Rt.5.27 For Voice And Piano [words: Verlaine]
La Lune Blanche [verlaine] Rt.5.26 Vers. For Voice And Piano
Frederick Delius
La Lune Blanche [verlaine] Rt.5.26 Vers. For Voice And Piano
La Lune Blanche [verlaine] Rt.5.26 Vers. For Voice And Piano
2 Songs (Verlaine) RT.16 for voice and piano no.1; Il pleure dans mon coeur; no.2; Le Ciel est, pardessus le toit
Frederick Delius
2 Songs (Verlaine) RT.16 for voice and piano no.1; Il pleure dans mon coeur; no.2; Le Ciel est, pardessus le toit
Medea: Act 3
Luigi Cherubini
Medea: Act 3
Medea: Act 3
Orchestra
Medea: Act 2
Luigi Cherubini
Medea: Act 2
Medea: Act 2
Orchestra
Medea: Act 1
Luigi Cherubini
Medea: Act 1
Medea: Act 1
Orchestra
Concert piece no 1 for clarinet, basset horn and piano or orchestra op 113
Felix Mendelssohn
Concert piece no 1 for clarinet, basset horn and piano or orchestra op 113
Concert piece no 1 for clarinet, basset horn and piano or orchestra op 113
The True lover's farewell
George Butterworth
The True lover's farewell
The True lover's farewell
Singer
Koanga - Acts I & II
Frederick Delius
Koanga - Acts I & II
Koanga - Acts I & II
Choir
Orchestra
