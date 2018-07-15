Sam Levene (born Scholem Lewin, August 28, 1905 – December 28, 1980) was an American Broadway and film actor, who originated numerous legendary roles in 33 original Broadway productions, many considered a part of American theatrical history, including Nathan Detroit in Guys and Dolls (1950), Horace Vandergelder in The Matchmaker (1954), Sidney Black in Light Up the Sky (1948), Patsy in Three Men on a Horse (1935), Al Lewis in The Sunshine Boys (1972). Sam Levene also established himself as one of the great noir stalwarts with a long list of film noir credits, a cinematic term used primarily to describe stylish Hollywood crime dramas.

Over a span of 54 years, Sam Levene had a legendary theatrical career, created starring roles in 33 original Broadway productions; 37 Broadway productions, numerous national tours and 2 appearances in the UK, including: Dinner at Eight (1932), Room Service (1937), Three Men on a Horse (1935), Margin For Error (1939), Light Up the Sky (1948), Guys and Dolls (1950), Fair Game (1957), The Devil's Advocate (1961), written, produced and directed by Dore Schary, based on the novel by Morris West, for which Sam Levene was nominated for 1961 Tony Award for Best Actor in a play, Neil Simon's The Sunshine Boys (1972). In 1954 Sam Levene originated the role of Horace Vandergelder in the world premiere production of Tyrone Guthrie's The Matchmaker in Newcastle, England, a role he also played in the UK production directed by Tyrone Guthrie.