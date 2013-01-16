Work Drugs is an American Synth pop duo from Philadelphia, founded by Thomas Crystal and Benjamin Louisiana. The live band currently consists of Crystal (vocals/guitar), alongside Louisiana (vocals/keys), Jonas Ohh (drums), Mr. Kansas City (bass), and Katie Nicks (vocals/percussion).

The band has three official LPs through boutique Chicago based label Bobby Cahn Records and toured on the festival circuit in the United States, including SXSW and CMJ, as well as national support slots for the likes of Two Door Cinema Club, Umphrey's McGee, Maps and Atlases, Battles, Peter, Bjorn & John, Sun Airway, Memoryhouse, Parts and Labor, J.Viewz, and more.