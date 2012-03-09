Cornell DupreeBorn 19 December 1942. Died 8 May 2011
Cornell Dupree
1942-12-19
Cornell Dupree Biography (Wikipedia)
Cornell Luther Dupree (December 19, 1942 – May 8, 2011) was an American jazz and R&B guitarist. He worked at various times with Aretha Franklin, Bill Withers, Donny Hathaway, King Curtis and Steve Gadd, appeared on David Letterman, and wrote a book on soul and blues guitar: Rhythm and Blues Guitar. He reportedly recorded on 2,500 sessions.
Grandma's Hands
Bill Withers
Grandma's Hands
Grandma's Hands
Last played on
Bop 'N' Blues
Cornell Dupree
Bop 'N' Blues
Bop 'N' Blues
Last played on
Okie Dokie Stomp
Cornell Dupree
Okie Dokie Stomp
Okie Dokie Stomp
Last played on
