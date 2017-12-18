The High & MightyUnderground hip hop duo from Philadelphia. Formed 1999
The High & Mighty
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1999
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8aa6013e-369a-4f85-a9ec-7334cb2480f4
The High & Mighty Biography (Wikipedia)
The High & Mighty is an American hip hop duo from Philadelphia, composed of rapper Mr. Eon ("The High", b. Erik Meltzer) and music producer DJ Mighty Mi ("The Mighty", b. Milo Berger).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The High & Mighty Tracks
Sort by
Papers Please (Skit)
The High & Mighty
Papers Please (Skit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Papers Please (Skit)
Last played on
B-Boy Document
The High & Mighty
B-Boy Document
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
B-Boy Document
Last played on
The High & Mighty Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist