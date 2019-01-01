Loon Lake was an indie rock band based in Melbourne, consisting of brothers Sam Nolan (lead vocals, guitar), Simon Nolan (guitar, vocals), and Nick Nolan (guitars, production), as well as Tim Lowe (bass), and Ricky (drums).

The band released two EPs, 2011's Not Just Friends and 2012's Thirty Three, the latter of which saw single "Cherry Lips" peak at No. 19 on the ARIA Australian Artists Singles Chart. In 2013, Loon Lake was named one of Triple J magazine's "50 Acts that Matter Right Now". The band released their debut album, Gloamer, on 11 October 2013. They self-released their second and final studio album Low Res in October 2015.

The band announced in August 2015 that they would disband at the conclusion of their Final Wave Tour, which ended in November 2015.