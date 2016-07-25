Damon Dash
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1971-05-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8aa2eb7c-35f3-4f69-8e67-718e98cf17e6
Damon Dash Biography (Wikipedia)
Damon Anthony Dash (born May 3, 1971), also known as Dame Dash, is an American entrepreneur, music producer and actor. Dash is best known as co-founder of Roc-A-Fella Records along with Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter and Kareem "Biggs" Burke.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Damon Dash Tracks
Sort by
Dips**** (feat. Juelz Santana, Damon Dash & Just Blaze)
Cam’ron
Dips**** (feat. Juelz Santana, Damon Dash & Just Blaze)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyfb.jpglink
Dips**** (feat. Juelz Santana, Damon Dash & Just Blaze)
Last played on
RJ Cherry Bootleg
Damon Dash
RJ Cherry Bootleg
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
RJ Cherry Bootleg
Performer
Last played on
Champions
Damon Dash
Champions
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdy1.jpglink
Champions
Last played on
Latest Damon Dash News
Damon Dash Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist