Katie WebsterSwamp Boogie Queen. Born 11 January 1936. Died 9 September 1999
Katie Webster
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1936-01-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8aa153b5-70fb-43bf-86cd-bad024e8b977
Katie Webster Biography (Wikipedia)
Katie Webster (January 11, 1936 – September 5, 1999), born Kathryn Jewel Thorne, was an American boogie-woogie pianist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Katie Webster Tracks
Sort by
Two-Fisted Mama
Katie Webster
Two-Fisted Mama
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Two-Fisted Mama
Last played on
Hell or High Water
Katie Webster
Hell or High Water
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hell or High Water
Last played on
Whoo-Wee Sweet Daddy
Katie Webster
Whoo-Wee Sweet Daddy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Whoo-Wee Sweet Daddy
Last played on
Deck The Halls With Boogie Woogie
Katie Webster
Deck The Halls With Boogie Woogie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Deck The Halls With Boogie Woogie
Last played on
A Little Meat On The Side
Katie Webster
A Little Meat On The Side
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Little Meat On The Side
Last played on
CQ Boogie (Feat Jools Holland)
Katie Webster
CQ Boogie (Feat Jools Holland)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Katie Webster Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist