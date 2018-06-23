Lars Erstrand (27 September 1936 – 11 March 2009) was a Swedish vibraphonist. Being rooted in the golden Swing era, Erstrand's playing is much influenced by the style of Lionel Hampton. During the 1960s Erstrand met clarinetist Ove Lind, with whom he enjoyed a forty-year collaboration.

Erstrand played with Benny Goodman in Paris 1972, who also joined Erstrand when playing at Michael's Pub in New York on several occasions. He was one of the musicians responsible for Jazz at the Pawnshop in 1977. In 1991 the Swedish vibraphonist recorded an album Two Generations together with Lionel Hampton.

Other musicians Erstrand has played with include Alice Babs, Svend Asmussen, Arne Domnérus, Bob Wilber, Scott Hamilton, the Swedish Swing Society and Antti Sarpila. Many contemporary musicians have worked with Erstrand when visiting Sweden, such as clarinetist and tenor saxophonist Ken Peplowski and guitarist Frank Vignola.