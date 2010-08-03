Brain FailureBeijing punk. Formed 1997
1997
Brain Failure Biography (Wikipedia)
Brain Failure (脑浊; pinyin: Nǎozhuó) (1997-present) is a Chinese rock band that is based in Beijing, China.
Brain Failure Tracks
City Junk
City Junk
City Junk
Brain Failure Links
Similar Artists
