Akcent (pronounced "ascent"; originally a wordplay on "accent") is a Romanian dance pop act whose members sing in Romanian, English and Spanish.

Akcent was founded by Adrian Claudiu Sînă in 1999, along with female vocalist Ramona Barta. At that time, Adrian worked as a DJ at Radio contact. Their debut album Senzatzia, released in 2000 as cassette only, was electro-pop. It contained the song Ultima Vara (Last summer), which was a summer hit in Romania. Then Ramona left, and 3 nice-looking boys took her place: Sorin Brotnei, Mihai Gruia and Marius Nedelcu. Akcent had become a boys band. The second album În culori was released in Romania on January 10, 2002 and was certified gold within the 3 first weeks. It included the single "Ţi-am promis".

In 2003, they released their third album 100 BPM, featuring the songs "Buchet de trandafiri" (bouquet of roses) and "Suflet pereche" (soulmate), which were quite successful. Then in 2004 came the album Poveste de viață (Story of a life), with a radical change of style.