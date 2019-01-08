MIKALebanese-born English pop singer. Born 18 August 1983
MIKA Biography (Wikipedia)
Mika (born Michael Holbrook Penniman Jr.; 18 August 1983), stylised as MIKA, is a Lebanese-born English recording artist and singer-songwriter.
After recording his first extended play, Dodgy Holiday, Mika was named the number-one predicted breakthrough act of 2007 in an annual BBC poll of music critics, Sound of 2007. Mika released his first full-length studio album, Life in Cartoon Motion, on Island Records in 2007, which sold more than 5.6 million copies worldwide and helped Mika win a Brit Award—winning Best British Breakthrough act, and receive a Grammy Award nomination. He topped the UK Singles Chart in January 2007 with "Grace Kelly".
Two years later Mika released his second extended play, Songs for Sorrow, of which limited edition copies are now sold out worldwide. In 2009 Mika released his second studio album, The Boy Who Knew Too Much. Finishing his worldwide tour, Mika recorded his third album, The Origin of Love, stating it would be "more simplistic pop, less layered than the last one". The album was released internationally on 16 September 2012 and in the UK on 8 October 2012.
- Mika in conversation with Jo Whileyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02rbtpk.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02rbtpk.jpg2015-05-15T13:26:00.000ZMika returns to Radio 2 to chat with Jo Whiley about his new album No Place In Heaven.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02rg013
Mika in conversation with Jo Whiley
Grace Kelly
Past BBC Events
Radio 2 In Concert: Mika
Live Lounge: Mika
Live Lounge: Mika (Live Lounge Tour)
