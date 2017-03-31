RicoScottish electro/industrial producer
Rico
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8a99b731-5368-46d5-9826-a63fc01a0bbf
Rico Biography (Wikipedia)
Rico Capuano, better known simply as Rico is a musician from Glasgow, Scotland.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rico Tracks
Sort by
Too Much Too Young
The Special A.K.A.
Too Much Too Young
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv3v.jpglink
Too Much Too Young
Last played on
Hate Psycho Killer
Rico
Hate Psycho Killer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hate Psycho Killer
Last played on
Rico Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist