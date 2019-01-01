André TannebergerBorn 26 February 1973
André Tanneberger
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03mpf1h.jpg
1973-02-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8a9922d4-4d0e-432e-9e34-f030806cd01d
André Tanneberger Biography (Wikipedia)
André Tanneberger (born 26 February 1973), better known by his stage name ATB, is a German DJ, musician, and producer of electronic dance music. According to the official world DJ rankings governed by DJ Magazine, ATB was ranked #11 in 2009 and 2010, and #15 in 2011. In 2011, he was ranked as world number 1 according to "The DJ List". He is best known for his 1999 single "9 PM (Till I Come)" which was a number one single in the United Kingdom.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
André Tanneberger Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist