Liliane MontevecchiBorn 13 October 1932. Died 29 June 2018
Liliane Montevecchi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1932-10-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8a8f3844-0688-46b9-8a93-96fa73ad43bc
Liliane Montevecchi Biography (Wikipedia)
Liliane Montevecchi (October 13, 1932 – June 29, 2018) was a French-Italian actress, dancer, and singer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Liliane Montevecchi Tracks
Sort by
Bonjour Amour
Liliane Montevecchi
Bonjour Amour
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bonjour Amour
Last played on
Back to artist