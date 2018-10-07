BonafideManchester based, UK Bhangra
Bonafide Biography (BBC)
Bonafide is duo consisting of Maz and Ziggy, the two talented artists who grew up together in Manchester and both share a strong passion for music.
Bonafide Tracks
Mahi Ve
Bonafide
Mahi Ve
Mahi Ve
Last played on
Pata Laga Na
Bonafide
Pata Laga Na
Pata Laga Na
Last played on
Memories
Bonafide
Memories
Memories
Last played on
Past BBC Events
A Summer of Music: Manchester Mela
Manchester
2013-07-06T19:47:26
6
Jul
2013
A Summer of Music: Manchester Mela
Manchester
