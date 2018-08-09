Sigfrid Karg-ElertBorn 21 November 1877. Died 9 April 1933
Sigfrid Karg-Elert
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1877-11-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8a8b0ded-a43f-4c06-a797-46a91b03e4c9
Sigfrid Karg-Elert Biography (Wikipedia)
Sigfrid Karg-Elert (November 21, 1877 – April 9, 1933) was a German composer of considerable fame in the early twentieth century, best known for his compositions for organ and harmonium.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sigfrid Karg-Elert Tracks
Sort by
Die Walkure: Siegmund's Love Song
Richard Wagner
Die Walkure: Siegmund's Love Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Die Walkure: Siegmund's Love Song
Last played on
Rondo Alla Campanella Op. 156
Sigfrid Karg-Elert
Rondo Alla Campanella Op. 156
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rondo Alla Campanella Op. 156
Last played on
Triumphal March: Nun Danket alle Gott
Sigfrid Karg-Elert
Triumphal March: Nun Danket alle Gott
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Triumphal March: Nun Danket alle Gott
Last played on
Arabesque No 1 in G flat major, Op 5, 'Filigran'
Sigfrid Karg-Elert
Arabesque No 1 in G flat major, Op 5, 'Filigran'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Arabesque No 1 in G flat major, Op 5, 'Filigran'
Last played on
Nun Danket alle Gott (Marche triomphale)
Sigfrid Karg-Elert
Nun Danket alle Gott (Marche triomphale)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nun Danket alle Gott (Marche triomphale)
Last played on
Marche triomphale 'Nun danket alle Gott'
Sigfrid Karg-Elert
Marche triomphale 'Nun danket alle Gott'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Marche triomphale 'Nun danket alle Gott'
Last played on
Triumphal March: Nun Danket alle Gott
Sigfrid Karg-Elert
Triumphal March: Nun Danket alle Gott
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Triumphal March: Nun Danket alle Gott
Last played on
Kanzone und Epilog Op. 85
Sigfrid Karg-Elert
Kanzone und Epilog Op. 85
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kanzone und Epilog Op. 85
Last played on
Ave Maria (Cathedral Windows)
Sigfrid Karg-Elert
Ave Maria (Cathedral Windows)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03841ls.jpglink
Ave Maria (Cathedral Windows)
Last played on
Prelude and Liebestod from Tristan and Isolde
Richard Wagner
Prelude and Liebestod from Tristan and Isolde
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Prelude and Liebestod from Tristan and Isolde
Last played on
Parsifal: Flower Maidens' Chorus
Richard Wagner
Parsifal: Flower Maidens' Chorus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Parsifal: Flower Maidens' Chorus
Last played on
Sinfonische Kanzone, Op. 114
Sigfrid Karg-Elert
Sinfonische Kanzone, Op. 114
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sinfonische Kanzone, Op. 114
Performer
Last played on
Chorale Prelude: Lobe den Herren, O meine Seele Op 65 no 28
Sigfrid Karg-Elert
Chorale Prelude: Lobe den Herren, O meine Seele Op 65 no 28
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chorale Prelude: Lobe den Herren, O meine Seele Op 65 no 28
Last played on
A selection of his 30 Caprices, Op.107 'Gradus ad Parnassum'
Sigfrid Karg-Elert
A selection of his 30 Caprices, Op.107 'Gradus ad Parnassum'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A selection of his 30 Caprices, Op.107 'Gradus ad Parnassum'
Performer
Last played on
Organ Postlude: Symphonic Canzona Op.85 No.3
Sigfrid Karg-Elert
Organ Postlude: Symphonic Canzona Op.85 No.3
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Organ Voluntary: Nun Danket
Sigfrid Karg-Elert
Organ Voluntary: Nun Danket
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Organ Voluntary: Nun Danket
Last played on
The Sun's Evensong
Sigfrid Karg-Elert
The Sun's Evensong
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Sun's Evensong
Last played on
Playlists featuring Sigfrid Karg-Elert
Sigfrid Karg-Elert Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist