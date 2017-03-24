Set the ToneFormed 1982. Disbanded 1983
Set the Tone
1982
Set the Tone Biography (Wikipedia)
Set the Tone were a Scottish electronic dance group, formed by Kenny Hyslop, Bobby Paterson, Chris Morgan and Evelyn Asiedu.
Grind (Radio 1 Session, 13 Jan 1983)
Prove It (Radio 1 Session, 13 Jan 1983)
