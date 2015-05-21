Pirates of the Sea is a musical project that represented Latvia in Eurovision Song Contest 2008 with their song "Wolves of the Sea". It consists of three members: Italian singer Roberto Meloni who is living in Latvia, dancer Aleksandra Kurusova as well as the TV and radio person Jānis Vaišļa. Meloni also represented Latvia in the Eurovision Song Contest 2007 as a part of Bonaparti.lv.

The song "Wolves of the Sea" was written by four Swedish composers: Jonas Liberg, Johan Sahlen, Claes Andreasson and Torbjörn Wassenius. On February 2, Pirates won the first semi-final of the national finals, getting 12 010 televotes - the best result of both semi-finals. However, the jury put them in ninth place from 10 songs of the first semi-final. On March 1, Pirates of the Sea also won the national final, which took place in Ventspils. They got 29 228 votes and beat their closest opponents Aisha and Andris Ērglis. On May 22 Pirates of the Sea participated in the second semi-final of Eurovision Song Contest 2008 and went on to become a finalist. Pirates of the Sea got the most points from Ireland (12) and United Kingdom (10) and were placed 12th in the final result of the competition.