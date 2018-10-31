Jerry Hey (born Dixon, Illinois 1950) is an American trumpeter, flugelhornist, horn arranger, string arranger, orchestrator and session musician who has played on hundreds of commercial recordings, including Thriller and the distinctive flugelhorn solo on Dan Fogelberg's hit "Longer".

He is known as the Seawind trumpeter and arranger who plays with Gary Grant, Larry Williams and Bill Reichenbach Jr.. He is also well known for his fine wine palate.

Hey was born to parents well known in the area for their involvement in music. He attended the National Music Camp for two summers. While in college, Hey studied under Bill Adam at Indiana University.

He composed and arranged the song "Jedi Rocks" for the 1997 Special Edition re-release of Return of the Jedi.

He co-produced four songs on Lisa Stansfield's 2014 album, Seven.