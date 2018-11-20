EfterklangFormed 2001
Efterklang
2001
Efterklang Biography (Wikipedia)
Efterklang is a Danish indie rock group from Copenhagen, formed in December 2000. The band has recorded five studio albums and are currently signed to the 4AD label, as well as their own record label Rumraket.
In 2012, they released their fourth album Piramida to good reviews.
Efterklang Tracks
Hands Playing Butterfly
Hands Playing Butterfly
Natural Tune
Natural Tune
Apples
Apples
Stillborn
Stillborn
Dreams Today
Dreams Today
Modern Drift
Modern Drift
Prey and Predator
Prey and Predator
Cities Of Glass (feat. erklang)
Cities Of Glass (feat. erklang)
Black Summer
Black Summer
The Living Layer
The Living Layer
The Ghost
The Ghost
The Ghost (Live at Sydney Opera House, 2012)
The Ghost (Live at Sydney Opera House, 2012)
Tu es mon image (feat. Martin Hall)
Tu es mon image (feat. Martin Hall)
Monument
Monument
Hollow Mountain
Hollow Mountain
Sedna
Sedna
Mirador
Mirador
