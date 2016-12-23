David SedarisBorn 26 December 1956
David Sedaris
1956-12-26
David Sedaris Biography (Wikipedia)
David Raymond Sedaris (born December 26, 1956) is an American humorist, comedian, author, and radio contributor. He was publicly recognized in 1992 when National Public Radio broadcast his essay "Santaland Diaries." He published his first collection of essays and short stories, Barrel Fever, in 1994. He is the brother and writing collaborator of actress Amy Sedaris.
Much of Sedaris's humor is ostensibly autobiographical and self-deprecating and often concerns his family life, his middle-class upbringing in the suburbs of Raleigh, North Carolina, his Greek heritage, homosexuality, jobs, education, drug use, and obsessive behaviors, and his life in France, London, and the English South Downs.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
David Sedaris Tracks
Front Row Center Overture
Spirit World
From Santa's Mailbag
Nuit of the Living Dead
Let It Snow
Hejira
Past BBC Events
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2016-17 season: An evening with David Sedaris: Death knows no season
Barbican, London
2016-12-20T20:29:41
20
Dec
2016
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2016-17 season: An evening with David Sedaris: Death knows no season
19:30
Barbican, London
