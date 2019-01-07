Modeselektor is a German electronic music duo consisting of Gernot Bronsert and Sebastian Szary. The group draws heavily from IDM, glitch, electro house and hip hop. In an interview the group said regarding their sound: "Happy metal, hard rap, country-ambient, Russian crunk. We don’t like it if people tag us as being a certain style or school or scene or whatever. We don’t really care about all that."