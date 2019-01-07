ModeselektorFormed 1996
Modeselektor
1996
Modeselektor Biography (Wikipedia)
Modeselektor is a German electronic music duo consisting of Gernot Bronsert and Sebastian Szary. The group draws heavily from IDM, glitch, electro house and hip hop. In an interview the group said regarding their sound: "Happy metal, hard rap, country-ambient, Russian crunk. We don’t like it if people tag us as being a certain style or school or scene or whatever. We don’t really care about all that."
Modeselektor Tracks
Modeselektor (feat. Flohio- Wealth)
Wealth (feat. Flohio)
Wealth
Kalif Storch
Jeffer (Modeselektor Remix)
Bluescreen (Modeselektor Edit) (feat. Jessy Lanza)
Berlin
Grillwalker
Prototype (Modeselektor's Broken Handbrake Remix)
The Black Block (Marcel Dettmann Redefinition)
The White Flash ft. Thom Yorke (Trentemoller Remix)
Shipwreck
Kill Bill Vol. 4
Die Clubnummer
Dancing Box
2000007 (feat. TTC)
German Clap
Edgar
Evil Twin
Blue Clouds
Shipwreck (Feat. Thom Yorke)
War Cry
Hasir
White Flash (feat. Thom Yorke)
Upcoming Events
23
Feb
2019
Modeselektor, CATNAPP
Oval Space, London, UK
