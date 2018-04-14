Jim JacobsBorn 7 October 1942
Jim Jacobs
1942-10-07
Jim Jacobs (born October 7, 1942) is an American actor, composer, lyricist, and writer for the theatre, long associated with the Chicago theater scene.
Jacobs is best known for providing the original storyline that formed the basis of the 1971 musical Grease and for co-writing the book, music and lyrics for the show with Warren Casey. Grease would later be adapted into a major hit film of the same name.
Born to Hand Jive (Grease)
Warren Casey
Born to Hand Jive (Grease)
Born to Hand Jive (Grease)
Performer
Last played on
Grease - musical [with Warren CASEY and others]
Jim Jacobs
Grease - musical [with Warren CASEY and others]
Grease - musical [with Warren CASEY and others]
Last played on
