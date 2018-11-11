The Poppy FamilyFormed 1968. Disbanded 1973
The Poppy Family
1968
The Poppy Family Biography (Wikipedia)
The Poppy Family was a Canadian pop music group, based in Vancouver, British Columbia. They had a number of international hit records in the late 1960s and early 1970s.
Which Way You Goin' Billy
There's No Blood In Bone
There's No Blood In Bone (Re-Edit)
Free From The City
Beyond The Clouds
