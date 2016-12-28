Patrick Williams also known as "MC Rage", is a German-born American hardcore producer and Emcee based in Las Vegas, Nevada. He became famous while living in Italy where he initiated his recording career in 1991 as Digital Boy’s hype man performing as MC Fresh during the “Technological” tour. He continued with Digital Boy performing as a featured artist on several songs found on the “Futuristic” album. His first successful recording, “Revolution,” by DJ Molella, was released with little to no credit for his participation. The song was the first ever chart topping success for DJ Molella.

After his first single release titled “Don’t You Wanna Be Free” had very little commercial success, this American emcee living in Italy returned with the name “Ronny Money.” Still working closely with Digital Boy, Ronnie wrote the number one hit “The Mountain of King” along with several other songs on Digital Boy’s album “Ten Steps to the Rise”. This was followed by Williams’ own first chart topping performance with “Ula La” released in 1993. After a series of successful releases such as “Money’s Back”, “Again and Again” and “Don’t You Know” featuring Jeffrey Jey from The Bliss Team, Williams went on to host “Caos Time” on Video Music and a regional radio show. He made a featured appearance on Adriano Celentano’s Quel Punto album in 1994. This was the same year he received recognition as the Male Dance Artist of the Year.