Miniature Tigers is an American indie pop band based in the Brooklyn borough of New York City that combines elements of indie rock, synthpop, and dream pop. The band is made up of Charlie Brand (lead vocals, guitar), Rick Schaier (keyboards and guitar), Algernon Quashie (guitar), and Brandon Lee (bass guitar).

Miniature Tigers began their first national tour in October 2008, which included playing a set at the 2008 CMJ Music Marathon. Miniature Tigers toured with Ben Folds in February and played the 2009 Monolith Festival in September. They have also toured with Fun. in support of their latest album, Some Nights.