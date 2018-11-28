Add N to (X) were an English electronic music band formed in London in 1994. The original members were Andrew Aveling, Barry Smith (aka Barry 7) and Ann Shenton. Steven Claydon replaced Aveling in 1997.

After several releases on small labels, they signed to the independent label Mute Records in 1998, and achieved a modest commercial success before splitting in 2003.

Several of their songs and music videos were adult/sex-related; the video for "Metal Fingers in My Body" is an animated short featuring a woman having sex with a robot, and their video for "Plug Me In" features porn actresses playing with sex toys.