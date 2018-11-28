Add N to (X)Formed 1994. Disbanded 2003
Add N to (X)
1994
Add N to (X) Biography (Wikipedia)
Add N to (X) were an English electronic music band formed in London in 1994. The original members were Andrew Aveling, Barry Smith (aka Barry 7) and Ann Shenton. Steven Claydon replaced Aveling in 1997.
After several releases on small labels, they signed to the independent label Mute Records in 1998, and achieved a modest commercial success before splitting in 2003.
Several of their songs and music videos were adult/sex-related; the video for "Metal Fingers in My Body" is an animated short featuring a woman having sex with a robot, and their video for "Plug Me In" features porn actresses playing with sex toys.
Add N to (X) Tracks
Revenge Of The Black Regent
Revenge Of The Black Regent
Mathematical War (Radio 1 Session, 21 Nov 1999)
Metal Fingers In My Body (Radio 1 Session, 21 Nov 1999)
Robot New York (Radio 1 Session, 21 Nov 1999)
Brother Charge (Radio 1 Session, 31 Jan 2001)
I Wanna Be Your Dog (Radio 1 Session, 31 Jan 2001)
Superstar (Radio 1 Session, 31 Jan 2001)
King Wasp (Radio 1 Session, 21 Nov 1999)
Metal Fingers In My Body (BBC Session)
Invasion Of The Polaroid People
King Wasp
Kingdom (Radio 1 Session, 31 Jan 2001)
Poker Roll (Radio 1 Session, 31 Jan 2001)
Metal Fingers In My Body
Plug Me In
Buckminster Fuller
Add N To X - Meltdown 1998
Robot New York
