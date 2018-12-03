Greg PhillinganesBorn 12 May 1956
Greg Phillinganes
1956-05-12
Greg Phillinganes Biography (Wikipedia)
Gregory Arthur "Greg" Phillinganes (born May 12, 1956) is an American keyboardist, singer-songwriter, and musical director based in Los Angeles, California, U.S. A prolific session musician, Phillinganes has contributed keyboard tracks to numerous albums representing a broad array of artists and genres. He has toured with notable artists, such as Stevie Wonder, Eric Clapton, David Gilmour and Toto, served as musical director for Michael Jackson, and has released two solo studio albums.
Greg Phillinganes Tracks
PYT Pretty Young Thing
Greg Phillinganes
PYT Pretty Young Thing
PYT Pretty Young Thing
Last played on
Thriller (album version)
Bill Reichenbach, Jr.
Thriller (album version)
Thriller (album version)
Last played on
She's Out Of My Life
Larry Carlton
She's Out Of My Life
She's Out Of My Life
Last played on
The Girl Is Mine
Louis Johnson, Steve Lukather, David Paich, Dean Parks, Greg Phillinganes, Jeff Porcaro, Gerald Vinci, David Foster, Michael Jackson & Paul McCartney
The Girl Is Mine
The Girl Is Mine
Last played on
Workin' Day And Night
Paulinho da Costa
Workin' Day And Night
Workin' Day And Night
Last played on
All I Ask
Brody Brown
All I Ask
All I Ask
Last played on
