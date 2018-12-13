Christopher Charles Lloyd (born April 30, 1982), better known by his stage name Lloyd Banks, is an American rapper. Banks began his career as a member of East Coast hip hop group G-Unit, alongside childhood friends 50 Cent and Tony Yayo. After the group released their debut album, Beg for Mercy in 2003, Banks released his first solo album The Hunger for More in 2004, which featured the top ten hit single "On Fire". His second studio album, Rotten Apple was released in 2006.

Banks left Interscope Records in 2009 and, along with the rest of G-Unit, signed with EMI the following year to distribute Banks third studio album The Hunger for More 2, which was released on November 22, 2010.