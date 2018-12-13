Lloyd BanksBorn 30 April 1982
Lloyd Banks
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br37t.jpg
1982-04-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8a6ccf62-b8fa-46d7-87df-f2dd14e6280d
Lloyd Banks Biography (Wikipedia)
Christopher Charles Lloyd (born April 30, 1982), better known by his stage name Lloyd Banks, is an American rapper. Banks began his career as a member of East Coast hip hop group G-Unit, alongside childhood friends 50 Cent and Tony Yayo. After the group released their debut album, Beg for Mercy in 2003, Banks released his first solo album The Hunger for More in 2004, which featured the top ten hit single "On Fire". His second studio album, Rotten Apple was released in 2006.
Banks left Interscope Records in 2009 and, along with the rest of G-Unit, signed with EMI the following year to distribute Banks third studio album The Hunger for More 2, which was released on November 22, 2010.
Lloyd Banks Tracks
Touch It (Remix) (feat. Missy Elliott, Mary J. Blige, Rah Digga, DMX, Lloyd Banks & Papoose)
Busta Rhymes
Touch It (Remix) (feat. Missy Elliott, Mary J. Blige, Rah Digga, DMX, Lloyd Banks & Papoose)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdtr.jpglink
Touch It (Remix) (feat. Missy Elliott, Mary J. Blige, Rah Digga, DMX, Lloyd Banks & Papoose)
Hate It Or Love It (G-Unit Remix) (feat. 50 Cent, Lloyd Banks, Young Buck & Tony Yayo)
The Game
Hate It Or Love It (G-Unit Remix) (feat. 50 Cent, Lloyd Banks, Young Buck & Tony Yayo)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kyx3f.jpglink
Hate It Or Love It (G-Unit Remix) (feat. 50 Cent, Lloyd Banks, Young Buck & Tony Yayo)
I Don't Know Officer (feat. Lloyd Banks, Prodigy, Spider Loc & Mase)
50 Cent
I Don't Know Officer (feat. Lloyd Banks, Prodigy, Spider Loc & Mase)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhvk.jpglink
I Don't Know Officer (feat. Lloyd Banks, Prodigy, Spider Loc & Mase)
On Fire
Lloyd Banks
On Fire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br37t.jpglink
On Fire
Beamer, Benz Or Bentley
Lloyd Banks
Beamer, Benz Or Bentley
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br37t.jpglink
Beamer, Benz Or Bentley
P.I.M.P. (Remix) (feat. Snoop Dogg, Lloyd Banks & Young Buck)
50 Cent
P.I.M.P. (Remix) (feat. Snoop Dogg, Lloyd Banks & Young Buck)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhvk.jpglink
P.I.M.P. (Remix) (feat. Snoop Dogg, Lloyd Banks & Young Buck)
Beamer, Benz, Or Bentley (Tall Boys Bootleg)
Lloyd Banks
Beamer, Benz, Or Bentley (Tall Boys Bootleg)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br37t.jpglink
Beamer, Benz, Or Bentley (Tall Boys Bootleg)
Warrior, Part 2 (feat. Eminem, Nate Dogg & 50 Cent)
Lloyd Banks
Warrior, Part 2 (feat. Eminem, Nate Dogg & 50 Cent)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br37t.jpglink
Warrior, Part 2 (feat. Eminem, Nate Dogg & 50 Cent)
Beamer, Benz, Or Bentley (Tall Boys Remix)
Lloyd Banks
Beamer, Benz, Or Bentley (Tall Boys Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br37t.jpglink
Beamer, Benz, Or Bentley (Tall Boys Remix)
I Don't Deserve You (feat. Jeremih)
Lloyd Banks
I Don't Deserve You (feat. Jeremih)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br37t.jpglink
I Don't Deserve You (feat. Jeremih)
Beamer Benz or Bentley x Can't Get Enough (Jayceeoh Edit)
Lloyd Banks
Beamer Benz or Bentley x Can't Get Enough (Jayceeoh Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br37t.jpglink
Beamer Benz or Bentley x Can't Get Enough (Jayceeoh Edit)
