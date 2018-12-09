Jewel AkensBorn 12 September 1933. Died 1 March 2013
Jewel Akens
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1933-09-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8a6c7691-9f14-49c0-83c7-589fd24231b3
Jewel Akens Biography (Wikipedia)
Jewel Eugene Akens (September 12, 1933, Houston, Texas – March 1, 2013, Inglewood, California) was an American singer and record producer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jewel Akens Tracks
Sort by
The Birds And The Bees
Jewel Akens
The Birds And The Bees
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05dmqc8.jpglink
The Birds And The Bees
Last played on
Love Potion No.9
Jewel Akens
Love Potion No.9
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Potion No.9
Last played on
My First Lonely Night
Jewel Akens
My First Lonely Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My First Lonely Night
Last played on
Georgie Porgie
Jewel Akens
Georgie Porgie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Georgie Porgie
Last played on
Jewel Akens Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist