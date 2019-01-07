Mike PostBorn 29 September 1944
Mike Post
1944-09-29
Mike Post Biography
Mike Post (born Leland Michael Postil, September 29, 1944) is an American multi Grammy and Emmy-winning composer, best known for his TV theme songs for such series as Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, The A-Team, NYPD Blue, Renegade, The Rockford Files, L.A. Law, Quantum Leap, Magnum, P.I., and Hill Street Blues.
Mike Post Tracks
The Rockford Files
Mike Post
The Rockford Files
The Rockford Files
A-Team Theme
Pete Carpenter
A-Team Theme
A-Team Theme
Magnum P.I.
Mike Post
Magnum P.I.
Magnum P.I.
The A-Team Theme
Mike Post
The A-Team Theme
The A-Team Theme
Hill St. Blues (feat. Larry Carlton)
Mike Post
Mike Post
Hill St. Blues (feat. Larry Carlton)
Hill St. Blues (feat. Larry Carlton)
Theme From Hill Street Blues (feat. Larry Carlton)
Mike Post
Mike Post
Theme From Hill Street Blues (feat. Larry Carlton)
Theme From Hill Street Blues (feat. Larry Carlton)
Theme from Hill Street Blues (snippet)
Mike Post
Mike Post
Theme from Hill Street Blues (snippet)
Theme From Hill Street Blues
Mike Post
Mike Post
Theme From Hill Street Blues
Hill Street Blues
Mike Post
Hill Street Blues
Hill Street Blues
The A-Team (1983-7): Theme
Mike Post
Mike Post
The A-Team (1983-7): Theme
The A-Team (1983-7): Theme
