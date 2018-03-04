Leon RenéBorn 6 February 1902. Died 30 May 1982
Leon René
1902-02-06
Leon René Biography (Wikipedia)
Leon René (February 6, 1902 – May 30, 1982) was an American music composer of pop, R&B and rock and roll songs and a record producer in the 1930s, 1940s, and 1950s. He sometimes used the songwriting pseudonym Jimmy Thomas or Jimmie Thomas. He also established several record labels.
Leon René Tracks
When the Swallows return to Capistrano
Leon René
When the Swallows return to Capistrano
When the Swallows return to Capistrano
Beep Beep Beep
Bobby Day
Beep Beep Beep
Beep Beep Beep
Someone's Rocking My Dreamboat
Leon René
Someone's Rocking My Dreamboat
Someone's Rocking My Dreamboat
