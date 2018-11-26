Sister Ernestine WashingtonBorn 1914. Died 5 July 1983
Sister Ernestine Washington
1914
Where Could I Go But To the Lord?
Did I Wonder
God's Amazing Sister
The Lord Will Make A Way Somehow
I'm Gonna Live The Life I Sing About
HOLDIN ON PT 2.aif
