Luboš Fišer (30 September 1935 – 22 June 1999) was a Czech composer, born in Prague. He was known both for his soundtracks and chamber music. From 1952 to 1956 he studied composition at the Prague Conservatory as a pupil of Emil Hlobil. From 1956 he studied at the AMU in Prague. His first publicly performed compositions were Four Pieces for Violin and Piano (1954).