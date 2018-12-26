Luboš FišerBorn 30 September 1935. Died 22 June 1999
Luboš Fišer
1935-09-30
Luboš Fišer Biography (Wikipedia)
Luboš Fišer (30 September 1935 – 22 June 1999) was a Czech composer, born in Prague. He was known both for his soundtracks and chamber music. From 1952 to 1956 he studied composition at the Prague Conservatory as a pupil of Emil Hlobil. From 1956 he studied at the AMU in Prague. His first publicly performed compositions were Four Pieces for Violin and Piano (1954).
