Nils Olov Håkan Hagegård (born 25 November 1945 in Karlstad, Sweden) is a Swedish operatic baritone.

Hagegård studied at the Royal College of Music in Stockholm and has performed on stages around the world, including Carnegie Hall, the London Royal Opera House, La Scala, the Metropolitan Opera, the Sydney Opera House, the Deutsche Oper Berlin, the Vienna State Opera (Così fan tutte conducted by Nikolaus Harnoncourt), and the Royal Swedish Opera in Stockholm. He played the role of Papageno in Ingmar Bergman's acclaimed film version of Mozart's Die Zauberflöte (Trollflöjten, 1975). He sang the baritone solos in choral conductor Robert Shaw's acclaimed and highly popular 1980 recording of Carmina Burana, with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and Chorus. In 1985 he was appointed vocalist to King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden. He was the Senior Lecturer in Music at the Indiana University Bloomington School of Music. Hagegård also held a Professorship in Vocal Studies at the Norwegian Academy of Music in Oslo, Norway.