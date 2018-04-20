Ramón Vargas
Ramón Vargas Tracks
Otello - Una vela! Una vela!; Esultate!
Giuseppe Verdi
Performer
Last played on
The Barber of Seville: Act One finale
Gioachino Rossini
Last played on
Goyescas (opera) - Tableau II
Enrique Granados
Orchestra
Director
Last played on
La Favorita - Act IV: Fernand! Fernand! pourrai-je le trouver? ... Mes voeux so
Gaetano Donizetti
Orchestra
Choir
Last played on
Falstaff Extract: Act III Part Two to end
Giuseppe Verdi
Last played on
Falstaff [Extract, Act 2 Part 2]
Giuseppe Verdi
Last played on
L'Amour, L'Amour (RCA)
Ramón Vargas
Past BBC Events
Proms 2002: Prom 41
Royal Albert Hall
2002-08-20T20:39:15
20
Aug
2002
Proms 2002: Prom 41
Royal Albert Hall
